RFU Championship play-offs: Yorkshire 18-20 Ealing (agg 52-36)

Ealing overcome Yorkshire with the final play of the game at Headingley

Greene King IPA Championship play-off semi-final second leg Yorkshire Carnegie (6) 18 Pens: Ford 6 Ealing Trailfinders (10) 20 Tries: Wilson, Smid, Peters Cons: Penberthy Pens: Penberthy

Yorkshire Carnegie progressed to their first Championship play-off decider, despite losing the second-leg of their semi-final at home to Ealing.

Curtis Wilson's try helped put Ealing 10-6 up at the break as they looked to close a 18-point first-leg deficit.

Joe Ford kicked Carnegie into the lead with his sixth penalty four minutes from the end, after Rayn Smid went over to give Ealing renewed hope.

A stoppage-time try from Luke Peters sealed Ealing's ultimately futile win.

Yorkshire will face either county neighbours Doncaster or London Irish, who are looking to make an immediate Premiership return, in the two-legged final.

Carnegie advanced to their first play-off final as 52-36 aggregate winners, having last won promotion to the top flight as National League One title winners under their old name of Leeds in 2009 after just one season in the second tier.

The competition was revamped as the Championship and the end-of-season play-offs introduced a season later.

Their latest stay in the division has lasted six seasons, falling short in the play-offs on five occasions.

Up next

London Irish are in a strong position to join Yorkshire in the final, as they take a 35-3 lead into the second leg of their semi-final at home on Saturday (13:15 BST).

Doncaster, along with Ealing, announced that they would not accept promotion to the Premiership if they prevail in the play-offs, while London Irish finished 17 points clear of second-placed Carnegie at the top of the table after winning 19 of their 20 Championship games.

Yorkshire Carnegie: Elder; Holmes, Forsyth, Lucock, McColl; Ford, Davies; Boyce, Nilsen, Faletau, West, Smith, Stedman, R Mayhew, Burrows.

Replacements: M. Mayhew, Beech, Cusack, Myerscough, Beck, Green, Stegmann.

Ealing Trailfinders: Harries; Wilson, L Peters, Munro, L Jones; Penberthy, Carter; Gibbons, A Walker, Thiede, Maddison, Townson, Murphy, Ellis, Bright.

Replacements: Lawrence, Davis, Penny, Casson, Smid, York, Davies.