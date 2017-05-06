WRU National League results
06 May, 2017
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Croesyceiliog 53 - 30 Abertysswg
Garndiffaith 52 - 17 Abercarn
Pill Harriers 14 - 27 Pontypool Utd
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Barry 26 - 22 Gilfach Goch
TWO NORTH
Llangefni 49 - 6 Llangollen
Llanidloes 27 - 23 Denbigh
Shotton Steel 7 - 33 Dolgellau
Wrexham P - P Harlech
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Morriston 33 - 21 Maesteg Celtic
TWO WEST
Pontyberem 5 - 53 Tenby
THREE EAST A
Chepstow 65 - 19 New Tredegar
Monmouth 35 - 20 Blackwood Stars
Newport HSOB 10 - 40 Caerphilly
Usk 16 - 32 Hartridge
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cilfynydd 16 - 3 Cambrian Welfare
Gwernyfed 29 - 60 Llandaff North
Pentyrch 28 - 33 Treharris
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Briton Ferry 6 - 50 Birchgrove
Nantyffyllon 50 - 0 Abercrave
THREE EAST B
Crumlin 10 - 29 Beaufort
Hafodyrynys 3 - 31 Blaina
St Julians HSOB 13 - 24 Rhymney
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cardiff Saracens 8 - 10 Old Penarthians
Tonyrefail 7 - 34 Tylorstown
Wattstown 19 - 21 St Albans
THREE WEST B
Amman Utd 41 - 12 Nantgaredig
THREE EAST C
Deri 27 - 13 Markham
West Mon 13 - 18 Forgeside
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Hirwaun 58 - 7 CIACS
Ferndale 66 - 0 Llanrumney
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cefn Cribbwr 48 - 17 Pontardawe
Ogmore Vale 13 - 12 Alltwen
Pontrhydyfen 66 - 12 Fall Bay
Rhigos 50 - 15 South Gower
THREE EAST D
Crickhowell 77 - 9 Tref y Clawdd
Tredegar P - P Rhayader
4 May 2017
1 North
Bala 28 - 32 Caernarfon
3 East B
Blaina 26 - 14 Beaufort
3 May, 2017
2 North
Denbigh 90 - 36 Shotton Steel
3 East A
Newport HSOB 52 - 12 Blackwood Stars
Oakdale 10 - 43 Caerphilly
3 East Central A
Treharris 18 - 10 Treherbert
Ynysowen 12 - 25 Gwernyfed
3 West Central A
Glais 24 - 22 Abercrave
3 East B
Rogerstone 5 - 28 Rhymney
2 North
Dolgellau 44 - 12 Llangollen