WRU National League results

06 May, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Croesyceiliog 53 - 30 Abertysswg

Garndiffaith 52 - 17 Abercarn

Pill Harriers 14 - 27 Pontypool Utd

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Barry 26 - 22 Gilfach Goch

TWO NORTH

Llangefni 49 - 6 Llangollen

Llanidloes 27 - 23 Denbigh

Shotton Steel 7 - 33 Dolgellau

Wrexham P - P Harlech

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Morriston 33 - 21 Maesteg Celtic

TWO WEST

Pontyberem 5 - 53 Tenby

THREE EAST A

Chepstow 65 - 19 New Tredegar

Monmouth 35 - 20 Blackwood Stars

Newport HSOB 10 - 40 Caerphilly

Usk 16 - 32 Hartridge

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cilfynydd 16 - 3 Cambrian Welfare

Gwernyfed 29 - 60 Llandaff North

Pentyrch 28 - 33 Treharris

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Briton Ferry 6 - 50 Birchgrove

Nantyffyllon 50 - 0 Abercrave

THREE EAST B

Crumlin 10 - 29 Beaufort

Hafodyrynys 3 - 31 Blaina

St Julians HSOB 13 - 24 Rhymney

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cardiff Saracens 8 - 10 Old Penarthians

Tonyrefail 7 - 34 Tylorstown

Wattstown 19 - 21 St Albans

THREE WEST B

Amman Utd 41 - 12 Nantgaredig

THREE EAST C

Deri 27 - 13 Markham

West Mon 13 - 18 Forgeside

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Hirwaun 58 - 7 CIACS

Ferndale 66 - 0 Llanrumney

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cefn Cribbwr 48 - 17 Pontardawe

Ogmore Vale 13 - 12 Alltwen

Pontrhydyfen 66 - 12 Fall Bay

Rhigos 50 - 15 South Gower

THREE EAST D

Crickhowell 77 - 9 Tref y Clawdd

Tredegar P - P Rhayader

4 May 2017

1 North

Bala 28 - 32 Caernarfon

3 East B

Blaina 26 - 14 Beaufort

3 May, 2017

2 North

Denbigh 90 - 36 Shotton Steel

3 East A

Newport HSOB 52 - 12 Blackwood Stars

Oakdale 10 - 43 Caerphilly

3 East Central A

Treharris 18 - 10 Treherbert

Ynysowen 12 - 25 Gwernyfed

3 West Central A

Glais 24 - 22 Abercrave

3 East B

Rogerstone 5 - 28 Rhymney

2 North

Dolgellau 44 - 12 Llangollen

