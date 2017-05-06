Pro12 highlights as Ulster defeat Leinster 17-13 to give Ruan Pienaar and Roger Wilson winning send-offs to their Kingspan Stadium stints.

Pienaar is reluctantly leaving Ulster to join Montpellier while Wilson is ending his playing career.

Wilson and Andrew Trimble scored Ulster's tries with Leinster managing a penalty try as the Dublin-based side's defeat means they will face the Scarlets in the Pro12 semi-finals.