Ulster's director of Rugby Les Kiss says he understands the frustration of the club's fans over Ruan Pienaar's exit.

"They love him. He's given so much. It is a loss. That's life," Kiss told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after Pienaar helped Ulster beat Leinster 17-13 in the Pro12 on Saturday.

The victory wasn't enough to keep Ulster in the competition as Leinster look forward to a semi-final against the Scarlets in two weeks' time.