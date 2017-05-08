BBC Sport - Saracens forward Maro Itoje on heroes, role models and his faith
People want me to fight Joshua, I don't! - Itoje
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens and England forward Maro Itoje talks candidly with Rugby Union Weekly's Ugo Monye and Chris Jones about his life and career.
He explains why Muhammad Ali is his hero and that he doesn't want to fight Anthony Joshua, as well as talking about his role models, faith and unusual family dinners.
This clip is from the Rugby Union Weekly Podcast on Monday, 7 May 2017.