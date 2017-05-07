Charles Piutau: Ulster back named Pro12 players' player of the season

Charles Piutau's impressive first year with Ulster earned him the Pro12 player of the season award

Ulster back Charles Piutau has been named the Pro12's players' player of the year.

The New Zealand international, 25, picked up the honour at the Pro12's awards night in Dublin.

Leinster fly-half Joey Carbery was named young player of the year while Ruan Pienaar's score for Ulster against Glasgow was voted try of the season.

Ospreys' Sam Davies picked up the golden boot award after having an 88% success rate with his kicks.

Scarlets wing Steff Evans won the top try-scorer award in recognition of his 11 touchdowns during the season.

Evans' team-mate Ken Owens was named captain of the Pro12's dream team.

Owens, Piutau and Pienaar were all included in the Pro12's team of the season announced on Friday.

Connacht picked up a £10,000 cheque after winning the fair play award while referee Nigel Owens was presented with the chairman's award for his contribution to the competition over the last 15 seasons.

2016-17 Guinness Pro12 Dream Team

T O'Halloran (Connacht); T Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), J Taute (Munster), R Scannell (Munster), C Piutau (Ulster); T Bleyendaal (Munster), R Pienaar (Ulster); D Kilcoyne (Munster), K Owens (Scarlets), J Ryan (Munster); B Toolis (Edinburgh), B Holland (Munster); D Leavy (Leinster), J Davies (Scarlets), J Conan (Leinster)