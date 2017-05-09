Tyler Ardron: Canadian forward heads Ospreys summer departures

Tyler Ardron captained Canada at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Canada forward Tyler Ardron will leave the Ospreys at the end of the current season.

Ardron, 25, joined from Ontario Blues in 2013 and scored seven tries in 64 appearances for the Ospreys.

Wing Tom Grabham and prop Dan Suter will also leave the Ospreys this summer at the end of their contracts.

Centre Jonathan Spratt had already announced his retirement while Sam Underhill, Josh Matavesi and Joe Bearman have signed for other clubs.

Flanker Underhill, who has been included in England's squad to tour Argentina, will join Bath while centre Matavesi has signed for Newcastle Falcons and Bearman will play for Merthyr.

"The nature of professional sport means that there is always a turnover at this time of the year with people leaving," Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said.