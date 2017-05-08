Scotland: Gregor Townsend calls up Nick Grigg, D'Arcy Rae, George Turner for tour

Nick Grigg (right) has featured regularly for Glasgow this season

New Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has included three uncapped players in his squad, which will be captained by John Barclay, for this summer's tour.

The Glasgow duo of New Zealand-born centre Nick Grigg and tight-head prop D'Arcy Rae, plus Edinburgh hooker George Turner, are the new faces.

Edinburgh prop Willem Nel and Glasgow fly-half/centre Peter Horne return after missing the Six Nations.

There are also recalls for Lee Jones, Ruaridh Jackson and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

Glasgow wing Jones, 28, Harlequins full-back Jackson and Edinburgh scrum-half Hidalgo-Clyne benefit from the absence of Tommy Seymour, Stuart Hogg and Greig Laidlaw, who are in the British & Irish Lions squad for their New Zealand tour.

Scotland will play a Test against Italy in Singapore on 10 June before tackling Australia in Sydney on 17 June and Fiji in Suva on 24 June.

Grigg, 24, signed for Glasgow at the start of the season after impressing for Stirling County in the BT Premiership, and has established himself as a regular in the Warriors' midfield.

Rae, 22, is a qualified community coach and represented Scotland throughout the age-grades.

D'Arcy Rae has shown promise when given opportunities with Glasgow

He replaces Edinburgh tight-head Simon Berghan, who along with club-mates Cornell du Preez, Grant Gilchrist - who started Scotland's last Six Nations match against Italy - and Duncan Weir, is left out of the squad.

Turner, 24, only made his first start in 14 appearances for Edinburgh last month, and takes over from the injured Stuart McInally as the third hooker behind established duo Ross Ford and Fraser Brown.

Emerging Edinburgh flanker Magnus Bradbury, 21, also returns to the senior squad after making his Test debut last autumn against Argentina but not featuring during the Six Nations.

The influential Nel, who has not played for Edinburgh since aggravating a neck injury just before the Six Nations, and number eight Josh Strauss, sidelined since an injury against France in the Six Nations, are both included.

George Turner made his first start for Edinburgh in their Pro12 match against Dragons last month

But centres Huw Jones and Mark Bennett, plus props Al Dickinson and Rory Sutherland, remain on the injured list.

Townsend, who succeeds Vern Cotter as national coach is relishing the prospect of what he called "a challenging tour of three different countries, playing three quality sides".

"This tour is all about learning and competing," he said. "As a coaching group we will be learning more about our players and how they perform in a different environment against three sides with contrasting styles of play."

With the draw for the 2019 World Cup in Japan being made on Wednesday, 10 May, Townsend admits his squad selection was made with one eye on the future.

"The 34 players named today are selected not just for their form and what they've done in a Scotland jersey up to now but for what they can do over the next couple of years," he added.

Townsend has completed his Scotland backroom team with the appointment of Stuart Yule as strength and conditioning coach, and Gavin Vaughan as performance analyst. Both were with him at Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have announced Kenny Murray will stay on as an assistant coach and focus on defence when Dave Rennie takes over as head coach.

Scotland squad:

Backs:

Back three: Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Ruaridh Jackson (Harlequins), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Tim Visser (Harlequins); Centres: Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Gloucester), Duncan Taylor (Saracens); Fly-halves: Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors); Scrum-halves: Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos (both Glasgow Warriors), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh)

Forwards:

Props: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell, (Edinburgh Rugby), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), D'Arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors); Hookers: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby), George Turner (Edinburgh Rugby); Locks: Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby); Back row: John Barclay (Scarlets - captain), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby), John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Scotland's summer fixtures

10 June - Scotland v Italy, Singapore National Stadium, Singapore (KO tbc)

17 June - Scotland v Australia, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (05:00 BST)

24 June - Scotland v Fiji, ANZ Stadium, Suva (KO tbc)