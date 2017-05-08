Jason Woodward: Gloucester sign Bristol full-back for 2017-18 season

After arriving in November, Jason Woodward kicked 13 penalties and 13 conversions for Bristol

Premiership club Gloucester have signed full-back Jason Woodward from relegated Bristol for next season.

The New Zealand-born 26-year-old was called up to an England strength and conditioning training camp on Sunday.

He made 17 Premiership appearances for Bristol in 2016-17, scoring four tries and contributing a total of 85 points.

A former Under-20 World Cup winner with New Zealand, he also played for Super Rugby side Hurricanes, after spells at Melbourne Rebels and Wellington Lions.

Gloucester's director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website: "Jason is a player who we have been aware of for some time now, even before he played against us this season, and we are delighted to have agreed a deal to bring him to the club.

"Jason's arrival gives us some great selection options at a number of positions. He has been a stand-out player for Bristol since his move to Europe in November."

Woodward also previously studied and played at Gloucestershire-based Hartpury College, where the Cherry and Whites train.