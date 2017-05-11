European Challenge Cup: Gloucester Rugby v Stade Francais

Gloucester lifted the European Challenge Cup in 2015, after previous success in 2006

European Challenge Cup Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 12 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make three changes to the side that won their European Challenge Cup semi-final at La Rochelle as they face Stade Francais in Friday's final.

Centre Matt Scott, wing Charlie Sharples and back row Lewis Ludlow come in for Henry Trinder, David Halaifonua and Jacob Rowan respectively.

But they change six from Saturday's loss to Exeter in their final Premiership game of the season.

Victory would see the Cherry and Whites lift the trophy for the third time.

Success at Murrayfield would also keep Gloucester's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions Cup alive, after their ninth-placed finish in the Premiership ruled out automatic qualification.

An English winner of the Challenge Cup would go forward to May's Champions Cup play-offs instead of the side seventh in the league, Northampton Saints.

Scotland and Gloucester captain Greig Laidlaw is among the replacements, for what could be his final game for the club before joining French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne this summer.

Stade Francais beat Bath in the semi-finals thanks to Jules Plisson's last-minute drop-goal, and will be playing in their third Challenge Cup final since 2011.

Gloucester have been victorious in both their previous final appearances, in 2006 and 2015, while the French side are yet to lift the trophy.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Everybody knows how important this game is for the club. We have the opportunity still to get Gloucester back into the Champions Cup.

"That's been the motivation since the start of the year.

"We need to make sure we cut out some of the mistakes that have plagued us earlier in the season.

"You have got to look forward to a cup final. This is our opportunity to finish the season on a high."

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Scott, Atkinson, May; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa; Savage, Thrush; Moriarty, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Thomas, McAllister, Galarza, Clarke, Laidlaw, Twelvetrees, Trinder.

Stade Francais: Bonneval; Vuidarvuwalu, Doumayrou, Danty, Camara; Plisson, Genia; Van der Merwe, Bonfils, Slimani, Pyle, Gabrillagues, Burban, Ross, Parisse (capt).

Replacements: Panis, Zhvania, Alo Emile, Alberts, Lakafia, Dupuy, Steyn, Sinzelle.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland.