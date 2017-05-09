Saracens winger Sean Maitland may miss Scotland's summer tour

Sean Maitland races for the ball during Scotland's Six Nations defeat by France in February

Sean Maitland has emerged as a doubt for Scotland's summer tour as Saracens head coach Mark McCall has revealed he has suffered ankle ligament damage.

The injury puts the winger out of this weekend's Champions Cup final at Murrayfield.

The 28-year-old New Zealand-born player was named as part of Gregor Townsend's first Scotland squad on Monday.

"Sean is unfortunately out for the rest of the season. He's got an ankle ligament injury," said McCall.

"It may or may not need surgery, but we won't find out for a few days.

"It's cruel luck for a player who has been in such great form.

"I just feel sorry for Sean as he's had a great season and been a first-choice pick for us."

Maitland joined Glasgow Warriors in 2012 from Crusaders and qualified to play for Scotland through his Glaswegian grandfathers.

He scored on his Scotland debut against England at Twickenham the following year and has gone on to score five tries in 28 international appearances.

Scotland squad:

Backs:

Back three: Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Ruaridh Jackson (Harlequins), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Tim Visser (Harlequins); Centres: Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Gloucester), Duncan Taylor (Saracens); Fly-halves: Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors); Scrum-halves: Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh)

Forwards:

Props: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (Edinburgh Rugby), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), D'Arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors); Hookers: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby), George Turner (Edinburgh Rugby); Locks: Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby); Back row: John Barclay (Scarlets - captain), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby), John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Scotland's summer fixtures

10 June - Scotland v Italy, Singapore National Stadium, Singapore (KO tbc)

17 June - Scotland v Australia, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (05:00 BST)

24 June - Scotland v Fiji, ANZ Stadium, Suva (KO tbc)