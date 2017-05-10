England drawn with France and Argentina in 2019 World Cup pool

England have been drawn with France and Argentina in a tough Pool C for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Scotland and Ireland are in Pool A, alongside the hosts.

Wales will face Australia in a repeat of the 2015 tournament, where both sides beat England to qualify from the group stage, while Georgia join them in Pool D.

Reigning world champions New Zealand will take on South Africa and Italy in Pool B.

The World Cup runs from 20 September to 2 November 2019.

The 12 teams who automatically qualified by finishing in the top three of their groups at the last World Cup have been drawn.

The eight remaining teams have had their slots allocated and will be determined by the qualification process that ends in 2018.

Full draw

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, play-off winner (Europe 2 v Oceania 3)

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2

More to follow.