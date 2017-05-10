Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland face Ireland and hosts Japan in finals group

Gregor Townsend has taken over as Scotland head coach

Scotland will face Ireland and hosts Japan in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup 2019 finals.

A European qualifier and the winners of a play-off will join Scotland in their section at the tournament, which runs from 20 September to 2 November 2019.

Scotland had been in the second pot of seeds because of their world ranking for the draw made in Japan.

Drawing Ireland, world ranked four, meant the Scots avoided holders New Zealand, Australia and England.

Gregor Townsend will lead Scotland, presently ranked one place below Ireland, in Japan having taken over as coach following the end of his last season with Glasgow Warriors.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph said: "We play Ireland in June, so it will give us a good understanding of their team.

"Japan haven't beaten Ireland or Scotland to date, so it is going to be a big challenge, but any group we got was going to be a challenge."

Twenty nations will take part in the tournament and have been drawn into four groups of five.

The 12 teams, including holders New Zealand, who finished in the top three of their groups at the last World Cup automatically qualified for the event.

They were split into three bands based on their ranking, with eight more teams yet to be decided.

The All Blacks, England, Australia and Ireland were in band one, France, Scotland, South Africa and Wales made up band two and Argentina, Georgia, Italy and Japan are in band three.

The teams yet to qualify were in the two remaining pots.

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, play-off winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, repachage winner

Pools C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2