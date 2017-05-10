Francois van Wyk: Northampton Saints sign prop from Western Force

Francois van Wyk is the sixth new arrival for the 2017-18 season at Northampton

Northampton Saints have signed prop Francois van Wyk for the 2017-18 season from Super Rugby side Western Force.

The loose-head has featured 12 times for Force in Super Rugby, having joined them from Western Province in 2014.

Van Wyk, 25, moves to Saints following the departure of Ethan Waller to Premiership rivals Worcester Warriors.

"He's a strong scrummager and still relatively young for a front row forward," Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder told the club website.

"We believe that Francois has plenty of potential to continue improving and are pleased that he will be joining us at Franklin's Gardens next season."

Northampton had already signed fellow prop Jamal Ford-Robinson for the upcoming season, alongside Rob Horne, Cobus Reinach, Piers Francis and Mitch Eadie.