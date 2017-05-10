Argentina v England: BBC Two to broadcast both summer Test matches live

England last met Argentina in November last year, winning 27-14 at Twickenham

The BBC will broadcast live television coverage of England's tour to Argentina in June.

Eddie Jones' men will face the Pumas in Test matches on 10 June and 17 June - and both will be live on BBC Two.

England have not lost to Argentina since 2009, and have only ever been beaten by them four times in 20 Tests.

On Wednesday, the two teams were drawn in the same pool for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, with France completing the group.

Coverage details:

10 June: First Test from 20:00-22:30 BST on BBC Two

17 June: Second Test from 20:00-22:30 BST on BBC Two