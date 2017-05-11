Wynand Olivier: Worcester Warriors centre signs new contract

Wynand Olivier played for Montpellier in France before moving to England in 2015

South Africa centre Wynand Olivier has signed a new contract with Worcester.

The 33-year-old has made 41 appearances since joining in October 2015, scoring 10 tries in 23 games this season.

Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold said: "Wynand is an experienced international who has been fantastic during his first couple of seasons. He adds vital know-how to the backline."

Olivier has won 38 international caps and was a part of the Springboks' World Cup-winning squad in 2007.

"I've felt at home since moving to Worcester where I've made some great friends inside and outside of the club," Olivier added.

"Hopefully I can help us push up the table towards our goal of becoming a top-end side."

The length of the deal has not been revealed.