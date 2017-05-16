Alun Wyn Jones: Wales and Lions lock available for Ospreys' Pro 12 semi-final

Alun Wyn Jones has not played since March 2017 after injuring a shoulder playing for Wales

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has given Ospreys a boost ahead of Saturday's Pro 12 semi-final at Munster.

The 31-year-old lock has not played since injuring his shoulder in Wales' Six Nations loss to France in March.

But Ospreys have confirmed that Jones, who has been selected for his third British and Irish Lions tour this summer, is available for selection.

"As a player himself he's [Jones] another galvanising force," said Ospreys backs coach Gruff Rees.

"In our carrying game, in our physicality and in the contact area he applies himself there, and brings others to the fore in that area."

Without Jones, Ospreys have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, but he told BBC Wales Sport recently that he hoped to return for the semi-final.

But the return of their talismanic leader will be welcomed as the Welsh region bids to become the first side to win a Pro 12 play-off away from home.