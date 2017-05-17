Gareth Anscombe: Cardiff Blues back aiming for Wales fly-half tour spot

Gareth Anscombe has scored more than 300 points for Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues fly-half Gareth Anscombe wants to cement his place in Wales' summer Tests against Tonga and Samoa.

The 26-year-old is one of three stand-offs in the squad for June's tour along with Sam Davies of Ospreys and Leicester's Owen Williams.

Anscombe, who renewed his national dual contract on 12 May, has started one of his nine internationals at fly-half.

"I don't feel I've probably had a chance to really cement myself nationally yet," he said.

"I have a chance now on the summer tour to potentially get a bit more game time and try and play 10 which is obviously what I want to do and stay injury free."

Anscombe's one start at stand-off for Wales was against Japan in November 2016, when Davies came off the bench to win the match with a late drop-goal.

The Blues player has not appeared for Wales since, missing the 2017 Six Nations following surgery in December 2016, with Davies acting as understudy to Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar.

With Biggar on tour with the British and Irish Lions next month, the Wales number 10 shirt is up for grabs.

"My last test was against Japan and I think that was a pretty tough test in terms of us being caught in the middle of trying to change the game plan with Wales," he added.

"I've been a little unlucky with injuries and something I can't really control but it's been a really frustrating period for me particularly when you're trying to play well for your region.

"The last 10 weeks have been nice being on the field and I have been able to show what I can do and hopefully get a chance now with Wales on the tour.

"Obviously there's a bit of competition there with Sam and Owen so we'll have to see how that pans out. It's a big year for me heading into next season."

Stade a "tough challenge"

Before the tour the New Zealand-born, Anscombe is hoping to help the Blues claim a place in next season's European Champions' Cup through the play-offs.

They face European Challenge Cup winners Stade Francais in Paris on Friday, 19 May.

If they win that the Blues will face the winners of the other semi final between Connacht and Northampton Saints.

"If you look at the top 14 Stade are one of the form sides of the last few weeks," said Anscombe.

"And I guess they've shown in the Challenge Cup they've had some good wins against the Ospreys and Bath and to finish it against Gloucester.

"We have nothing to lose and we're going out there to play a bit,.

"It's going to be a tough challenge but one we're pretty excited about."