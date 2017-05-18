Ken Owens: Wales and Scarlets hooker sidelined by ankle injury

Ken Owens won his 50th cap Wales against France in the final game of the 2017 Six Nations

Wales hooker Ken Owens is unlikely to feature for the Scarlets should the region reach the Pro12 final.

Owens was assessed by British and Irish Lions medical staff earlier in the week and will be reassessed again next week.

The Scarlets captain will miss Friday's semi-final against Leinster after suffering an ankle injury during training.

The 30-year-old is one of 12 Welshmen included in the Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand.

The Lions meet in Ireland next week for a training camp and fly out on 29 May. The first tour game is against New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on 3 June.

"It's rugby at the end of the day, stuff does happen and players get injured," said Lions skills coach Neil Jenkins.

"Hopefully Ken is going to be fine although he is missing a big game for the Scarlets this weekend.

"With a bit of luck everything is going to be OK for the Lions."