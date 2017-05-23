BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: Robbie Henshaw 'picking brains' of Brian O'Driscoll

Henshaw 'picking brains' of O'Driscoll

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw says he has been "picking the brains" of former British and Irish Lions tourist Brian O'Driscoll prior to travelling to New Zealand with Warren Gatland's 41-man squad next week.

Henshaw describes former Ireland centre O'Driscoll as "the best man to go to to find a few tips", having been part of four Lions Tours during his illustrious career.

Henshaw adds that the fact that Jared Payne "was born and bred in New Zealand" should prove beneficial to the tourists.

"I'm looking forward to playing with him again if I get the chance. He's a great guy and I love being around him - he is such a talented footballer and has great experience."

Top Stories