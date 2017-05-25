BBC Sport - Dan Cole feeling the heat at Lions media session
British and Irish Lion Dan Cole feels the heat at a Lions media session held at Carton House in County Kildare on Thursday.
The England prop earlier trained with the remainder of Warren Gatland's squad as preparations continue for a 10-game tour of New Zealand, which will include three Tests against the All Blacks.
The Lions party depart for New Zealand on Monday 29 May.