BBC Sport - Dan Cole feeling the heat at Lions media session

British and Irish Lion Dan Cole feels the heat at a Lions media session held at Carton House in County Kildare on Thursday.

The England prop earlier trained with the remainder of Warren Gatland's squad as preparations continue for a 10-game tour of New Zealand, which will include three Tests against the All Blacks.

The Lions party depart for New Zealand on Monday 29 May.

Top Stories