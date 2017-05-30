Paul Grant: Bath number eight signs contract extension

Paul Grant is a former New Zealand Sevens international

Bath number eight Paul Grant has extended his contract.

The 29-year-old joined the Rec side from New Zealand provincial side Otaga in September and made 16 appearances in 2016-17.

He said: "I'm really excited to have extended my stay with Bath Rugby. I have no doubt that as a club we can build on the strong foundations that have already been put in place."

No details about the length of Grant's deal have been announced.