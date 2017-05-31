Jamie Roberts: Wales can learn from Scarlets, says tour captain

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro12 final highlights: Munster 22-46 Scarlets

Wales captain Jamie Roberts says the national side can learn from Scarlets' Pro12 final victory over Munster.

Eight Scarlets are in the squad to play a warm-up game against RGC 1404 at Parc Eirias on Friday, before the tour to play Tonga and Samoa in June.

"Those lads will come into the campaign bouncing and it's important we learn off them," said the Harlequins centre.

"We've seen the way they play - the way they've attacked they've done pretty well."

Roberts, 30, who has won 91 Wales caps, believes that Scarlets winning the Pro12 will provide a positive boost to the whole squad.

Scarlets scored six tries in their 46-22 Pro12 final win over Munster

"I'm stoked for the Scarlets lads. It's not easy to win a domestic title and they've achieved something quite remarkable," Roberts added.

"Everyone in Welsh rugby is hugely proud of them - even as a Cardiff lad I'm saying that!

"So it's important they feed into what we're trying to achieve here.

"Test rugby is a bit different to domestic rugby. There are subtle differences there, but certainly those lads can come in and give us a lot of energy and smiles on faces."

Centre Jamie Roberts will captain Wales on the tour against Tonga and Samoa

The match against Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404 is part of a six-day training camp in north Wales before the squad fly to the southern hemisphere to play Tonga on 17 June and Samoa on 24 June.

"It's a fantastic occasion, not just for us, but more importantly for rugby here in north Wales," Roberts said.

"It's a sell-out weeks ago for this match. I know how much support there is for rugby up here and Welsh rugby in general, having been up here before the World Cup in 2015.

"To come here again and play at Parc Eirias it's very special and certainly I'll make sure the lads know that.

"It's a great, great occasion for RGC. For them to be able to play a match against Wales is pretty special and quite unique in their careers.

"It's quite a short preparation time for this tour and there's a lot of new faces, so we need to gel pretty quickly and put into practice what we do in training."