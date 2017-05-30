Jason Harries: Edinburgh sign wing from London Scottish

Jason Harries has featured for Wales Sevens

Edinburgh have signed wing Jason Harries from London Scottish on a one-year contract.

Harries, 28, has scored 22 tries in 45 appearances for the Exiles and was the club's top try scorer last season.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Edinburgh and it seems to be an exciting time for the club," said Harries, who has also played for the Wales sevens side..

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad."

He added: "There's going to be a lot of competition for a spot in the back three, but that's what we thrive on as rugby players and it can only make us better.

"I can carry the ball hard, run hard and will come looking for work off the wings. I'll be looking to bring that versatility to the team."

Ex-Leicester Tigers boss Richard Cockerill will take charge of Pro12 Edinburgh this summer.

Cockerill said: "Jason has shown he's a classy finisher in his time at London Scottish, so we're looking for him to keep that going when he joins up with the squad at Edinburgh."