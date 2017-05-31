London Irish: Nick Kennedy and coaching team sign new contracts

Nick Kennedy moved up from running London Irish's academy to become director of rugby this season

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 34-year-old helped The Exiles make an immediate return to the Premiership in his first season in charge.

Technical director Brendan Venter and assistant coaches Declan Danaher and Paul Hodgson have also agreed new deals, having been appointed last July.

"We're delighted the coaches have committed their long-term futures," chief executive Bob Casey said.