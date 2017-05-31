Tom Wood: England and Northampton Saints flanker banned for the Argentina tour

Despite Tom Wood's red card, Northampton beat Stade Francais to qualify for next season's European Champions Cup

Tom Wood will miss England's two-Test tour of Argentina after being banned for six weeks for stamping while playing for Northampton Saints.

The 30-year-old flanker was sent off during the European Champions Cup play-off win over Stade Francais on Friday after an incident with Djibril Camara.

An independent committee concluded Wood's stamp resulted in reckless contact with Camara's head.

Eddie Jones' England side are due to play Argentina on 10 and 17 June.

Wood was part of the 31-man squad to travel to South America and now joins the injured Joe Marchant, Denny Solomona and Saints team-mate Paul Hill in being unable to play.

The committee initially imposed a 12-week ban, but after taking into account Wood's guilty plea, expression of remorse and good disciplinary record, it was reduced to six weeks.

Meanwhile, Saints team-mate Rory Hutchinson has been banned for two weeks for tackling Stade Francais' Australian scrum-half Will Genia in the air.

England squad to tour Argentina:

Forwards

Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Dylan Hartley, captain (Northampton Saints, 84 caps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 8 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 42 caps), Matt Mullan (Wasps, 15 caps), Chris Robshaw, vice-captain (Harlequins, 55 caps), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors, uncapped), Tommy Taylor (Wasps, 1 cap), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Backs

Mike Brown - vice-captain (Harlequins, 60 caps), Danny Care - vice-captain (Harlequins, 71 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish, uncapped), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap), Nathan Earle (Saracens, uncapped), George Ford - vice-captain (Bath Rugby, 36 caps), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Sam James (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped), Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 25 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Marland Yarde (Harlequins, 11 caps)