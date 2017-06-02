British and Irish Lions: New Zealand tour starts with Provincial Barbarians game

Media playback is not supported on this device British and Irish Lions greeted by haka in New Zealand airport

Provincial Barbarians v British and Irish Lions Date: 3 June Time: 08:35 BST Venue: Toll Stadium, Whangarei Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The British and Irish Lions launch their tour of New Zealand against the Provincial Barbarians - a match that is expected to be their least testing of the 10-game itinerary.

The blue skies of Auckland have given way to torrential rain in Whangarei, a portent of the challenges to come over the next five weeks.

Following Saturday's opener, the Lions face all five Super Rugby teams, the Maori, and the All Blacks.

It is being called the toughest tour in history.

Team news

The Lions should - and must - start with a win against the Barbarians, a scratch side made up of fringe Super Rugby players.

Head coach Warren Gatland has named a starting XV largely made up of those who were in camp together before the tour, with captain Sam Warburton part of an all-Welsh back-row.

All three Scottish tourists - Greig Laidlaw, Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg - are selected and, despite never having started a Test match for England, rookie prop Kyle Sinckler is in the front row.

Ben Te'o gets the nod at inside centre, with Ireland's Johnny Sexton at fly-half.

But many eyes will be on Sexton's opposite man. The Provincial Barbarians' number 10 is Bryn Gatland, a 22-year-old who has represented the Auckland Blues and is the son of the Lions boss.

Analysis

Gatland Senior expects his boy to be "making lots of tackles", with the Lions likely to employ similar tactics to those they hope will nullify New Zealand and their kingpin fly-half Beauden Barrett.

And while potential Test starters such as Maro Itoje, Conor Murray and George North are being held back, the Lions are still able to field a strong-looking XV and powerful bench, an indication of the depth in the 41-man squad.

The Lions have been busy this week winning the hearts and minds of the public, but Gatland will know more than anybody that respect will only be gained on the pitch.

A recent survey found 78% of New Zealanders polled could not name a single Lions player, but a series win against the All Blacks would make them household names for decades to come.

Welsh great Barry John is still revered by Kiwis for his exploits in 1971, the only time the Lions have won in New Zealand.

What they say

Lions captain Sam Warburton: "We all know now that any game is a massive audition for the Test matches, so I'm really pleased to be involved in this first one.

"We've got a big squad, everyone's excited and desperate to start. The guys are fresh, ready to go and in a good place."

Lions head coach Warren Gatland: "For everyone the dream is to be involved in the Test matches, and it's a chance for this 15 or 23 to do that and hopefully get the tour off to a good start."

Provincial Barbarians captain Sam Anderson-Heather: "We come from far and wide and represent a lot of different things as individuals, but as a group we have come together to represent the grassroots of New Zealand rugby."

The numbers that matter

6 - number of Lions who toured in 2013 in the starting XV (Rory Best, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Johnny Sexton, Stuart Hogg)

- number of Lions who toured in 2013 in the starting XV (Rory Best, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Johnny Sexton, Stuart Hogg) 754 - number of international caps in the Lions run-on side

- number of international caps in the Lions run-on side 20,000 - approximate number of Lions supporters expected to travel to New Zealand over the course of the tour

The local view

"Respect is what the New Zealand Barbarians are after" - Andrew Johnsen in The Northern Advocate

"Cherish the Lions while they are here" - Gregor Paul in the New Zealand Herald

The best of social media

Former England hooker Brian Moore toured New Zealand with the Lions 24 years ago

Former England flanker Neil Back played for the Lions in 1997, 2001 and 2005

Teams:

Provincial Barbarians: Luteru Laulala, Sam Vaka, Inga Finau, Dwayne Sweeney, Sevu Reece, Bryn Gatland, Jack Stratton, Mitchell Dunshea, Lachlan Boshier, Keepa Mewett, Josh Goodhue, Oliver Jager, Sam Anderson-Heather (c), Aidan Ross. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Tolu Fahamokioa, Marcel Renata, Matt Matich, Peter Rowe (vc), Richard Judd, Jonah Lowe, Joe Webber.

British & Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph , Ben Te'o, Tommy Seymour, Johnny Sexton, Greig Laidlaw, Joe Marler, Rory Best, Kyle Sinckler, Alun Wyn Jones, Iain Henderson, Ross Moriarty, Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau. Reserves: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong, George Kruis, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly.