BBC Sport - Shaun Edwards: 'North Wales makes me smile and that's very unusual'

Edwards: 'North Wales makes me smile and that's very unusual'

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is happy to be in the north of the country where they play RGC 1404 on Friday.

"Every time I'd told we're going, I've got a smile on my face, which is very unusual for me," he said.

He also talks about playing alongside RGC fly-half Jacob Botica's father Frano for Wigan Warriors rugby league club during their playing careers.

READ MORE: Roberts to lead Wales against RGC 1404

Top videos

Video

Edwards: 'North Wales makes me smile and that's very unusual'

Video

Highlights: Root defies injury to inspire England win

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: India's shock 1983 victory

Video

Van der Sar backs Buffon in Champions League

Video

Highlights: Ulster 28-43 Barbarians

Video

Stokes sledging leads to confrontation with Tamim

Video

Every Lion has chance to prove themselves - Gatland

Video

Root reaches his 100 against Bangladesh

Video

New Zealand will test Northern Ireland - O'Neill

Video

Man City's late winner keeps title hopes alive

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: The best of John Arlott

Video

'Croquet provides greatest mental challenge'

Video

Kayes out after Wood's brilliant catch

Top Stories