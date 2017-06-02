BBC Sport - Shaun Edwards: 'North Wales makes me smile and that's very unusual'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is happy to be in the north of the country where they play RGC 1404 on Friday.
"Every time I'd told we're going, I've got a smile on my face, which is very unusual for me," he said.
He also talks about playing alongside RGC fly-half Jacob Botica's father Frano for Wigan Warriors rugby league club during their playing careers.
