New Zealand native Jared Payne is ready for his British & Irish Lions debut against his former club Auckland Blues on Wednesday.
Ireland centre Payne, 31, played for the Super Rugby club in 2011 before moving to Ulster.
"I can't wait to run out at Eden Park. I've got a few friends coming to the game. It's going to be fun," Payne told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.