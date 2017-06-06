BBC Sport - Kiwi Jared Payne ready for Lions debut against his former club Auckland Blues

Kiwi Payne ready to roar for Lions in Auckland

New Zealand native Jared Payne is ready for his British & Irish Lions debut against his former club Auckland Blues on Wednesday.

Ireland centre Payne, 31, played for the Super Rugby club in 2011 before moving to Ulster.

"I can't wait to run out at Eden Park. I've got a few friends coming to the game. It's going to be fun," Payne told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Top videos

Video

Kiwi Payne ready to roar for Lions in Auckland

Video

England's Ball bowls Ronchi first ball

Video

Look out! Buttler blast troubles cameraman

Video

New Arsenal signing's record-breaking own goal

Video

England and NZ pause for minute's silence

Video

Watch Tiote's stunner against Arsenal

Video

Boult brilliantly catches England's Moeen

Video

Relieved Root survives run out scare

Video

Murray pays tribute to victims of 'terrible' UK terror attacks

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Roy's batting struggles continue

Video

Three wickets, almost four - watch Starc’s magic over

Video

Gatland gets spikey over 'Warrenball' question

Video

Strachan: It's a 'must-perform' game

Top Stories