BBC Sport - Gregor Townsend: Scotland want to play fast rugby in Singapore heat

Townsend: 'We want to play fast rugby'

Gregor Townsend says Scotland want to play fast rugby in the sweltering heat of Singapore, as they prepare to face Italy in their opening June fixture.

The match will be Townsend's first as national head coach, and will be shown live on BBC One Scotland from 13:00 GMT on Saturday, 10 June.

Townsend was speaking to BBC Scotland's chief sports writer, Tom English.

Top Stories