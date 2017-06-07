Try-scorer CJ Stander says the British & Irish Lions need to improve after losing the second match of the tour to New Zealand as the Blues clinch a 22-16 win in Auckland.

Stander's first-half try helped the Lions lead but a superb late Ihaia West touchdown saw the Blues clinching victory.

The Munster and Ireland flanker admitted that there were a "lot of heads down" in the dressing-room after Wednesday's defeat.