BBC Sport - Try-scorer CJ Stander admits the Lions 'have a lot to work on' after defeat by Blues

Try-scorer CJ Stander says the British & Irish Lions need to improve after losing the second match of the tour to New Zealand as the Blues clinch a 22-16 win in Auckland.

Stander's first-half try helped the Lions lead but a superb late Ihaia West touchdown saw the Blues clinching victory.

The Munster and Ireland flanker admitted that there were a "lot of heads down" in the dressing-room after Wednesday's defeat.

Top Stories