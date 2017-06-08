Jacob Stockdale to make Ireland debut against the USA Eagles in New Jersey

Jacob Stockdale will make his first Ireland appearance after an impressive season with Ulster

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale will make his Ireland debut in Saturday's game against the USA Eagles in New Jersey.

Stockdale gets a start while uncapped quartet Dave Heffernan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Rory Scannell are among the replacements.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named an inexperienced team with only four players boasting more than 10 caps.

The weekend encounter is followed by two Tests against 2019 World Cup hosts Japan on 17 and 24 June.

Leinster flanker Rhys Ruddock will captain the Irish as they kick off their June tour at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Stockdale, 21, has scored 45 points in 24 appearances for Ulster and is now rewarded at international level after an eye-catching season with the Kingspan Stadium side.

The team also includes Leinster centre Garry Ringrose, who is refusing to get distracted by a possible British and Irish Lions call-up.

Lions coach Warren Gatland has name-checked Ringrose several times when asked about potential standby players.

"I feel so lucky to go and represent Ireland for the next three weeks against USA and Japan," said Ringrose.

"I appreciate the fact I am pretty lucky, from where I have come from last year, to come and play on the summer tour.

"Hopefully we get the matches (in New Zealand) up on the projector and support the lads that are there."

Ireland: Tiernan O'Halloran; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale; Joey Carbery, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.