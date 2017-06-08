BBC Sport - Ugo Monye picks his top three Lions after they were beaten by the Blues in in Auckland.

Ugo Monye's top three Lions vs Blues

Former England and British and Irish Lions winger Ugo Monye picks his top three performers from the second match of the Lions tour of New Zealand.

The tourists suffered their first defeat, losing 22-16 to Blues in Auckland in their second match.

Warren Gatland's side next face Crusaders on Saturday (kick-off 08:35 BST), with their first Test against New Zealand on 24 June.

Download the latest episode of Rugby Union Weekly.

Top videos

Video

Ugo Monye's top three Lions vs Blues

Video

Highlights: England beat Italy to reach U20 World Cup final

Video

Big hits and run-outs as Sri Lanka shock India

Video

5 great Costa goals as he hints at Chelsea exit

Video

Brownlee v Brownlee: Inside a sibling rivalry

Video

Conte doesn't want me at Chelsea - Costa

Video

Team GB star Jazmin Sawyers sings Labrinth's Let It Be

Video

Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs

Video

Brilliant run-outs check Sri Lanka

Video

Dhawan's 125 puts India in control

Video

How to hit big with Joe Root's coach

Video

India reach 100 with Rohit's six

Video

Hasan's match-winning display for Pakistan

Top Stories