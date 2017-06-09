BBC Sport - New Zealand wing Zac Guildford speaks to Chris Jones about resurrecting his rugby career.

Zac Guildford on fighting back from rock bottom

New Zealand wing Zac Guildford speaks to Chris Jones about the pressure of being an All Black when personal tragedy struck.

An All Black at the age of 20, by 2011 he was a World Cup winner, scoring four tries against Canada in the pool stages as New Zealand won the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time in almost two decades.

Guildford is now playing amateur club rugby in Waikato, and working a full-time job at a sports manufacturing company in Hamilton.

The World Cup winner said: "If it comes around again I would definitely appreciate it a lot more than last time, and realise we are pretty lucky."

Top Stories