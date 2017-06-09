Edinburgh: Centre Robbie Fruean joins club from Bath

Robbie Fruean played for Hawke's Bay before making the move to England with Bath

Edinburgh have completed the signing of centre Robbie Fruean on a two-year deal from English Premiership outfit Bath.

The New Zealander, who played for the Junior All Blacks, is a former World Rugby Under-19 player of the year.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said Fruean is "renowned for his power and is a big attacking threat".

And 28-year-old Fruean added: "The vision the coaching staff have for the club's future success is something I'm excited about."

The centre made 66 appearances for Super Rugby's most successful side, Crusaders, over two spells and also made appearances for New Zealand Super Rugby franchises Hurricanes and Chiefs.

His move to Bath followed a two-year stint at Hawke's Bay.