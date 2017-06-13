BBC Sport - Robbie Henshaw left "extremely frustrated" as he again ends on losing side for Lions
Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw says the British & Irish Lions must become more ruthless after losing from a winning position against the Highlanders.
"To have played two games personally and to have lost two games is pretty frustrating," said the Leinester man after the Highlanders came from 22-13 down to win 23-22.
"We need to be better in the area of keeping the foot on the throat and finishing off teams, when we have that kind of lead."