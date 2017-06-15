Sian Williams leads Wales sevens squad

From the section

Flanker Sian Williams became Wales' first full-time professional female rugby player in February 2016

Wales Sevens will be captained by Sian Williams for the Women's Grand Prix Series opener in Malemort-sur-Corrèze, France, on 17-18 June.

Olympian Jasmine Joyce is also named in the 12-strong squad alongside Dyddgu Hywel and Elinor Snowsill.

Belgium, Sweden and hosts France are Wales' opponents in their pool this weekend.

Wales are hoping to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Squad: Sian Williams, Shona Powell-Hughes, Dyddgu Hywel, Gemma Rowland, Jodie Evans, Rhiannon Parker, Keira Bevan, Elinor Snowsill, Hannah Jones, Philippa Tuttiett, Sinead Breeze, Jasmine Joyce.