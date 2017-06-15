BBC Sport - Peter O'Mahony says captaining Lions against All Blacks will be "hugely special"

O'Mahony to captain Lions against Maori All Blacks

Munster's Peter O'Mahony says it will be "hugely special" to captain the British and Irish Lions against the Maori All Blacks at Rotorua on Saturday.

The flanker will be joined in the Lions starting XV by fellow Ireland players Tadhg Furlong, Sean O'Brien, Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, with Jack McGrath and Iain Henderson on the bench.

"We are excited about the quality of the team we are up against," said Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland.

