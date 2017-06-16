BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Flanker O'Brien aims to nail down Test place

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien hopes an impressive display in Saturday's game with the Maori All Blacks on Saturday will earn him a Test start against New Zealand.

O'Brien is one of five Ireland players in the team to face the Maori All Blacks at the Rotorua International Stadium.

Ulster forward Iain Henderson is on the bench and Lions assistant coach Steve Borthwick has described him as "hugely impressive".

Top Stories