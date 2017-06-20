BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Rory Best says win over Chiefs helps boost momentum for first Test
Best says win helps boost Lions momentum
- From the section Irish Rugby
The British and Irish Lions are "in a good place" going into Saturday's first Test against New Zealand, says Rory Best.
Ireland international Best captained the midweek side to a thumping 34-6 win over the Chiefs on Tuesday.
"It was important for us to feel that we have contributed in terms of momentum," said the Ulster hooker after the match in Hamilton.