BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Rory Best says win over Chiefs helps boost momentum for first Test

Best says win helps boost Lions momentum

The British and Irish Lions are "in a good place" going into Saturday's first Test against New Zealand, says Rory Best.

Ireland international Best captained the midweek side to a thumping 34-6 win over the Chiefs on Tuesday.

"It was important for us to feel that we have contributed in terms of momentum," said the Ulster hooker after the match in Hamilton.

Top Stories