Ruaridh Jackson says Scotland can't let Australia win 'turn into nothing'

Ruaridh Jackson's last Scotland appearance came against Japan last June

Ruaridh Jackson insists Scotland cannot let Saturday's heroic win over Australia "turn into nothing" by failing to beat Fiji.

Gregor Townsend's men conclude their June tour in Suva this weekend, having beating Italy and the Wallabies.

The Harlequins back, who can play at fly-half or full-back, is adamant the Scots must maintain their momentum.

"We're in a good place and we want to finish the tour on a high," Jackson, 29, told BBC Scotland.

"We don't want to let a memorable moment last week turn into nothing; we've got to kick on again by winning this game.

"They've got guys from one to 23 that can do pretty special things. We need to be on it for 80 minutes, certainly defensively, because they can score from anywhere, from five metres out to 100 metres out."

Jackson is bidding to win his 31st cap against the islanders, having made just seven international appearances since 2013, three of them from the bench.

The versatile Aberdonian has found his path to a Test jersey blocked at fly-half by Finn Russell and at full-back by Stuart Hogg.

Jackson's fly-half rival, Finn Russell, was called up to the British and Irish Lions squad on Saturday

His most recent outings came on last June's tour of Japan, and the versatile Aberdonian admits watching Scotland record their most successful Six Nations in 11 years from afar was challenging.

"Credit to Finn [Russell], he's been outstanding and I think he's where he deserves to be with the Lions in New Zealand right now," Jackson added.

"I think he should probably have been there from the start personally, and then Hoggy as well, two world-class operators. It's been frustrating looking on, especially when they've been successful, you always want to be part of that.

"It is a mental rollercoaster and I've just had to keep grafting and pushing on. It is tough - as soon as you get a taste of it, and you've been in and around squads for so long, you want to be there playing, and when the team's been so successful as well it makes it a bit harder.

"You want to be there enjoying that success, but it just gives you that motivation. You've got to keep driving your standards and know that your chances will come, injuries will happen, and you've got to be ready to take those chances. If you're letting your standards slip, it's going to be a struggle to get back in and stay there."

Tim Visser: I can now feel the supporters' pain watching Scotland

Winger and Quins team-mate Tim Visser, who made his Test debut in Fiji five years ago, is excited by the strength in depth the national team now boasts.

The prolific former Edinburgh back sat out the triumph in Sydney, with Scotland's back-three of Greig Tonks, Rory Hughes and Lee Jones possessing a combined total of 13 caps, and eight starts.

"We're missing some big stars with the Lions and we've got some new names in the squad and we're still managing to put in defensive displays like that," Visser, 30, said of Saturday's win.

"It's a really big testament to the strength in depth, but also the unity of the coaching between both the pro-teams (Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors) and Scotland, and I think that's putting us in a much better stead going forward. We can now compete with some of the best teams in the world, and that's really moving Scotland forward and I love being part of that.

"It's easy to feel threatened by [new players coming in], but people are going to start moving on at some point. You saw Sean Lamont retiring last season and I'm now 30 and can't see myself playing past 34, if my body keeps out that long.

Visser scored in Scotland's first match on tour, a five-try victory over Italy in Singapore

"And it's important the young players start stepping up and I think that's what's been happening, especially on this tour so far. I saw Damien Hoyland on only his third international cap and putting a great performance together against Italy.

"Lee Jones not being with the international side for a number of years, coming back up after some amazing Glasgow performances and really holding his own at international level. That's what will push this team forward in the next couple of years."