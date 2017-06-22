BBC Sport - Jonathan Davies: ‘There are similarities but their accents are slightly different’
- From the section Welsh Rugby
British and Irish Lions' Jonathan Davies discusses the qualities of fellow centres Ben Te'o and Jamie Roberts.
Davies will start in midfield alongside England's Te'o in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park.
Roberts has been Davies' centre partner for Wales and they were both in the Lions team which clinched a series win over Australia in 2013.