BBC Sport - Jonathan Davies: ‘There are similarities but their accents are slightly different’

‘There are similarities but their accents are slightly different’

British and Irish Lions' Jonathan Davies discusses the qualities of fellow centres Ben Te'o and Jamie Roberts.

Davies will start in midfield alongside England's Te'o in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park.

Roberts has been Davies' centre partner for Wales and they were both in the Lions team which clinched a series win over Australia in 2013.

Top videos

Video

‘There are similarities but their accents are slightly different’

Video

Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: England crush South Africa in first T20

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

British gymnast Brinn Bevan performs a handstand live on air!

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Behardien's embarrassing spill from Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Sliding doors for O'Mahony and Gatland's big selections

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Tsonga latest shock exit from Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Willey bowls Smuts for a golden duck

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dimitrov eases past Benneteau at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Thompson shocked Murray at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How refugee Abdi turned tragedy into sporting glory

Video

Why 16-year-old Emily left Man Utd for Liverpool

Video

On this day: Ronaldinho's free-kick deceives Seaman

Top Stories