Tour Test preview: Samoa v Wales (Fri)

Tyler Morgan and Jamie Roberts have been Wales centre partners once before, against South Africa in the 2015 World Cup

Scott Williams has been dropped to the bench for Wales' second tour Test, against Samoa in Apia on Friday.

Wales have another new-look line-up after beating Tonga in Auckland in the first tour Test.

Jamie Roberts, of Harlequins, again leads the side with Dragons' Tyler Morgan replacing experienced Williams as his centre partner.

Ospreys lock Rory Thornton makes his debut.

Two more players could win first caps off the bench - Ospreys lock Adam Beard and Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams.

Cory Allen replaces the injured Alex Cuthbert on the wing.

Scrum-half Aled Davies, hooker Ryan Elias, tight-head prop Dillon Lewis and second row Thornton replace controversial British and Irish Lions call-ups Gareth Davies, Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis and Cory Hill respectively.

There is also a change at open-side for Wales as Blues' Ellis Jenkins takes over from Wasps' Thomas Young who drops to the bench.

Unfinished business

Keelan Giles was one of the most talked-about players in Wales in 2016-17, but will return home uncapped

Three Wales tourists will return home having not been involved in matchday squads - Ospreys loose-head prop Gareth Thomas, wing team-mate Keelan Giles and Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell.

Giles and Thomas must wait until the the 2017-18 season to continue their challenge for Wales caps, while Patchell has four caps to his name, the last of them as a tour replacement in New Zealand last summer.

Wales are missing experienced second rows Alun Wyn Jones, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Jake Ball and Hill for the game against Samoa.

Familiar faces in Samoa line-up

The Pacific Islanders have made six starting changes and a positional switch following their 78-0 defeat by New Zealand in Auckland last Friday.

That came after Wales' encounter with Tonga at the same venue, Eden Park.

Fit-again Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo is among those coming in. He links up with Ospreys' Kieron Fonotia in midfield.

Bristol wing David Lemi is also back after injury, reclaiming the captaincy from Bath scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i, a former Osprey.

Wales coach Robin McBryde said: "Samoa are a wounded animal after their scoreline against the All Blacks.

"They were very competitive for the first 20 to 30 minutes of that match before falling away, so I'm sure in front of a home crowd they will want to set the record straight.

"We know they will be a different proposition on Friday, buoyed by their home supporters."

Wales team

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues); Cory Allen (Ospreys), Tyler Morgan (Dragons), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins, capt), Steffan Evans (Scarlets); Sam Davies (Ospreys), Aled Davies (Scarlets); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Seb Davies (Blues), Rory Thornton (Ospreys), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Ellis Jenkins (Blues), Josh Navidi (Blues).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Thomas Young (Wasps), Tomos Williams (Blues), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Scott Williams (Scarlets).

Samoa team

D'Angelo Leuila; Alapati Leiua, Kieron Fonotia, Reynold Lee-Lo, David Lemi (capt); Tusi Pisi, Kahn Fotuali'i; Viliamu Afatia, Maatulimanu Leiataua, Paul Alo-Emile, Chris Vui, Faatiga Lemalu, Piula Faasalele, Galu Taufale, Fata Alafoti Faosiliva.

Replacements: Seilala Lam, Nephi Leatigaga, Bronson Fotualii-Tauakipulu, Faifili Levave, Vavae Tuilagi, Dwayne Polataivao, Henry Taefu, Tila Mealoi.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa).

Assistants: Mike Fraser (New Zealand), Rohan Hoffmann (Australia).

TMO: