Scarlets: Tom Prydie and Tom Grabham among four new signings

Tom Prydie made 30 appearances in his four seasons with the Dragons.

Pro12 champions Scarlets have confirmed the signing of Wales' youngest international Tom Prydie.

Full-back Prydie, 25, who was aged 18 and 25 days when he won his first cap against Italy in 2010, left Dragons in May.

Versatile back Geraint Rhys Jones rejoins after leaving the Dragons with wing Tom Grabham joining from Ospreys.

Wales Sevens player Morgan Williams, a utility back, will also link up with the region.

"They have experience of playing in the Pro12 and will add strength in depth to the backline," Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels said.

Scarlets had previously announced the signing of versatile back Paul Asquith from Australian club Western Sydney Rams.