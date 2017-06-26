Edinburgh: Allan Dell & Anton Bresler sign new Edinburgh contracts

Allan Dell played in Scotland's impressive Test wins over Italy and Australia

Scotland prop Allan Dell and South African lock Anton Bresler have extended their contracts with Edinburgh.

Dell, who made his British and Irish Lions debut in the win over Chiefs, has committed to the club until 2019.

Bresler, who joined Edinburgh in 2014, has penned a one-year extension.

"I'm looking for them to really push our young players on and help set the standard for Edinburgh going forward," head coach Richard Cockerill said.

"I've been impressed with Allan's performances for Scotland on their summer tour and it was pleasing to see him make an impact when he appeared for the Lions off the bench against the Chiefs.

Anton Bresler will be eligible to play for Scotland this season

"Anton is a physical player and has been a key player for Edinburgh in recent seasons."

Dell, 25, who won his first cap in November 2016, featured for Scotland in their Test wins over Australia and Italy on this summer's tour.

Bresler, meanwhile, becomes eligible for Scotland in the coming season as he will complete his three-year residency period in July.

The 2017-18 campaign will be his fourth season at the club.