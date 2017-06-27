Mark Reddish: Harlequins lock forced to retire following concussion

Mark Reddish scored one try in his five games for Harlequins

Harlequins lock Mark Reddish has retired from rugby for medical reasons after suffering a concussion.

Reddish joined Quins from Super Rugby side Highlanders in November 2016, but made only five appearances.

The 32-year-old New Zealander previously played for Hurricanes and provincial side Wellington.

"Given the medical advice I have received, it's the best decision long term for me and my young family," he told the club website.

"I thoroughly enjoyed living in England and I am sad to cut my time short. I wish the boys all the best for the upcoming season and beyond."

Saracens lock Alistair Hargreaves was forced to retire last October after suffering a series of concussions.