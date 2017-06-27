British and Irish Lions back-row CJ Stander says his Ireland team-mate Iain Henderson was 'born ready' to play for Warren Gatland's side after the tourists' 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Henderson was widely acknowledged as one of the Lions' outstanding performers in the game in Wellington before being yellow-carded for foul play in the final quarter.

"Iain had a good game, he impressed with his physicality and the way he carried and defended. He is an outstanding player," enthused Munster player Stander.