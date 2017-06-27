BBC Sport - Henderson was 'born ready' for Lions, says Ireland team-mate CJ Stander
Henderson was 'born ready' - Lions team-mate Stander
- From the section Irish Rugby
British and Irish Lions back-row CJ Stander says his Ireland team-mate Iain Henderson was 'born ready' to play for Warren Gatland's side after the tourists' 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Henderson was widely acknowledged as one of the Lions' outstanding performers in the game in Wellington before being yellow-carded for foul play in the final quarter.
"Iain had a good game, he impressed with his physicality and the way he carried and defended. He is an outstanding player," enthused Munster player Stander.