British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland refuses to be drawn on the likelihood of Iain Henderson being involved in Saturday's second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Gatland praised the Ireland and Ulster utility forward for "carrying the ball fantastically well" in the 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes.

However, the Lions coach also indicated Henderson's yellow card for foul play in the final quarter brought about "a massive swing in the game".