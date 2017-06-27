BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: Gatland non-committal on Henderson Test hopes

Gatland non-committal on Henderson Test hopes

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland refuses to be drawn on the likelihood of Iain Henderson being involved in Saturday's second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Gatland praised the Ireland and Ulster utility forward for "carrying the ball fantastically well" in the 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes.

However, the Lions coach also indicated Henderson's yellow card for foul play in the final quarter brought about "a massive swing in the game".

Top videos

Video

Gatland non-committal on Henderson Test hopes

Video

Sciver's brilliant century sets up England win

Video

Watch Matty Smith's last-minute match-winning drop goal

Video

Henderson & Lawes give Gatland 'food for thought'

Video

England's Sciver hits three successive sixes

Video

England opener Beaumont dropped off first ball

Video

O’Sullivan: I was in hospital after breakdown

  • From the section News
Video

The Lions fan who crashed on All Blacks' couch

Video

Federer recalls when Wimbledon net seemed 'way too high'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

When you mix up your Jill Scotts...

Audio

You Can Leave Your Socks On

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Best five shots: Watson upsets Cibulkova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'We don't see doping as a problem in football' - Russian chief

Top Stories