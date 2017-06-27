Gatland did not want to 'devalue shirt'

The controversy over the British and Irish Lions call-ups influenced the decision not to bring them off the bench against the Hurricanes, says coach Warren Gatland.

Four of the eight replacements did not feature as the Lions let slip a 14-point lead to draw 31-31 at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

George Kruis and Leigh Halfpenny came off the bench, but Finn Russell - as a brief replacement - was the only 'geographical' call-up to play a part.

Gatland said: "So much was made about devaluing the jersey, so we made a decision we would try and get through the game with as many of the starting XV as we could."

Russell, Allan Dell, Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill and Gareth Davies were called up to the squad because they were already in Australasia with their national teams.

The Lions trail 1-0 in the three-Test series against the All Blacks, with the second Test at the same venue on Saturday.