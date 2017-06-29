Dafydd Howells: Ospreys wing set to miss start of season

Ospreys wing Dafydd Howells made his Wales debut in 2013 against Japan

Ospreys will be without Dafydd Howells for the start of next season as the Wales wing recovers from injury.

"Daf failed to recover from a shoulder injury picked up in training at the end of the season, which meant he has gone on to have surgery," Ospreys medical performance manager Chris Towers said.

"As a result we expect him to miss the start of the season."

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is not yet guaranteed to be ready as he recovers from knee and shoulder surgery.

"Dan is continuing his rehab from knee and shoulder surgery having been out of action since November," Towers added.

"The objective now is to make every effort to have him available for selection at the start of the season."

But there is better news on wing Jeff Hassler, who will miss part of pre-season after keyhole surgery on a knee problem but is expected to return for the start of the new season.

Hooker Sam Parry (neck) has returned to limited training, while senior players Dmitri Arhip, Ma'afu Fia, Ben John and Rob McCusker have all rejoined the squad after injury.

Hanno Dirksen (knee), James King (ankle), Brian Mujati (shoulder) and Eli Walker (back) have yet to return to training because of their injuries.